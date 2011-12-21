1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Mustard oil moved up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 642-830 660-840 640-820 660-825 (Auction price) Market delivery 815-820 825-830 725-730 745-750 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 830-831 840-841 740-741 760-761 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 975 970 1,495 1,490 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,500 1,500 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 613 610 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 635 632 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 855 855 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 865 865 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,570-1,575 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,580-1,585 1,575-1,580 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,600-1,605 1,595-1,600 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,610 1,610 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,170-1,175 Palm olein 920-925 920-925 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Vanaspati Ghee 940-945 940-945 Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 16,200-16,300 16,100-16,200 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed