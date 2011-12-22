* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices increased further due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm oilen improved due to thin supply. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 90,000 versus 80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 23,000-24,000 versus 23,000-24,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 12,000 640-813 10,000 640-830 Gondal 11,000 671-823 10,500 680-855 Jasdan 2,500 633-802 3,000 645-796 Jamnagar 7,000 650-794 8,000 654-805 Junagadh 10,000 638-780 11,000 650-778 Keshod 5,000 647-782 6,000 673-790 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 640-813 642-830 640-800 640-820 (auction price) Market delivery 815-820 815-820 725-730 725-730 (traders price) Plant delivery 830-831 830-831 740-741 740-741 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 960 1,045-1,211 1,051-1,215 Sesame (Black) 90 1,165-1,775 1,161-1,803 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 610 737-764 735-763 Rapeseeds 25 575-620 545-600 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 995 975 1,520 1,495 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,520 1,500 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 617 613 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 639 635 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 845 855 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 855 865 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,600-1,605 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil label tin 1,610-1,615 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,630-1,635 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,640 1,610 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Palm oil 925-930 920-925 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Vanaspati ghee 940-945 940-945 Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed