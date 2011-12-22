BRIEF-Wipro issues clarification on ex-date for ADR stock dividend
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices increased further due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm oilen improved due to thin supply. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 90,000 versus 80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 23,000-24,000 versus 23,000-24,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 12,000 640-813 10,000 640-830 Gondal 11,000 671-823 10,500 680-855 Jasdan 2,500 633-802 3,000 645-796 Jamnagar 7,000 650-794 8,000 654-805 Junagadh 10,000 638-780 11,000 650-778 Keshod 5,000 647-782 6,000 673-790 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 640-813 642-830 640-800 640-820 (auction price) Market delivery 815-820 815-820 725-730 725-730 (traders price) Plant delivery 830-831 830-831 740-741 740-741 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 960 1,045-1,211 1,051-1,215 Sesame (Black) 90 1,165-1,775 1,161-1,803 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 610 737-764 735-763 Rapeseeds 25 575-620 545-600 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 995 975 1,520 1,495 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,520 1,500 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 617 613 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 639 635 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 845 855 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 855 865 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,600-1,605 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil label tin 1,610-1,615 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,630-1,635 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,640 1,610 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Palm oil 925-930 920-925 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Vanaspati ghee 940-945 940-945 Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
BANGALORE, June 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35900 ICS-201(B22mm) 36800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29100 ICS-103(23mm) 33500 ICS-104(24mm) 37400 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33800 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)