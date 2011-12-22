1. Groundnut oil prices gained further due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien improved due to thin supply. 4. Vanaspati Ghee moved up due to price rise in imported edible oils. 5. Coconut oil dropped due to weak advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 640-813 642-830 640-800 640-820 (Auction price) Market delivery 815-820 815-820 725-730 725-730 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 830-831 830-831 740-741 740-741 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 995 975 1,525 1,495 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,530 1,500 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 618 613 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 640 635 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 850 855 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 860 865 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,600-1,605 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,610-1,615 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,630-1,635 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,640 1,610 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Palm olein 925-930 920-925 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,385-1,390 1,405-1,410 Vanaspati Ghee 950-965 940-945 Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 16,200-16,300 16,200-16,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed