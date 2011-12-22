1. Groundnut oil prices gained further due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
3. Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
4. Vanaspati Ghee moved up due to price rise in imported edible oils.
5. Coconut oil dropped due to weak advices from producing centers.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 640-813 642-830 640-800 640-820
(Auction price)
Market delivery 815-820 815-820 725-730 725-730
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 830-831 830-831 740-741 740-741
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 995 975 1,525 1,495
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,530 1,500
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 618 613 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 640 635 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 850 855 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 860 865 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,600-1,605 1,570-1,575
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,610-1,615 1,580-1,585
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,630-1,635 1,600-1,605
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,640 1,610
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Palm olein 925-930 920-925
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,385-1,390 1,405-1,410
Vanaspati Ghee 950-965 940-945
Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 16,200-16,300 16,200-16,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed