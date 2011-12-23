* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply. * Palm olien eased due to low demand from retailers. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 75,000 versus 90,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 22,000-23,000 versus 23,000-24,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,000 638-833 12,000 640-813 Gondal 12,500 650-824 11,000 671-823 Jasdan 1,500 648-798 2,500 633-802 Jamnagar 6,000 626-789 7,000 650-794 Junagadh 8,000 635-771 10,000 638-780 Keshod 4,000 625-760 5,000 647-782 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 642-833 640-813 638-798 640-800 (auction price) Market delivery 815-820 815-820 725-730 725-730 (traders price) Plant delivery 830-831 830-831 740-741 740-741 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 770 1,043-1,209 1,045-1,211 Sesame (Black) 80 1,175-1,651 1,165-1,775 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 385 734-0,764 737-0,764 Rapeseeds 20 590-617 575-620 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,020 995 1,560 1,525 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,530 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 624 618 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 646 640 1,025-1,030 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 835 850 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 845 860 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,630-1,635 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil label tin 1,640-1,645 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,660-1,665 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,640 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,175-1,180 Palm oil 920-925 925-930 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,385-1,390 1,385-1,390 Vanaspati ghee 950-955 950-955 Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed