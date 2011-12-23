*Groundnut oil prices continued to rise due to restricted selling from oil mills. *Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. *Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply. *Palm olien eased due to poor retail buying. *Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 642-833 640-813 638-798 640-800 (Auction price) Market delivery 815-820 815-820 725-730 725-730 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 830-831 830-831 740-741 740-741 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,015 995 1,555 1,525 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,560 1,530 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 631 618 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 653 640 1,035-1,040 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 830 850 1,350-1,355 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 840 860 1,370-1,375 1,390-1,395 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,625-1,630 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,635-1,640 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,655-1,660 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,670 1,640 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,175-1,180 Palm olein 920-925 925-930 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,385-1,390 1,385-1,390 Vanaspati Ghee 950-965 950-955 Castor oil commercial 1,460-1,465 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 1,480-1,485 1,490-1,495 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 15,700-15,800 16,200-16,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed