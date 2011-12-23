*Groundnut oil prices continued to rise due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
*Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
*Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply.
*Palm olien eased due to poor retail buying.
*Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 642-833 640-813 638-798 640-800
(Auction price)
Market delivery 815-820 815-820 725-730 725-730
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 830-831 830-831 740-741 740-741
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,015 995 1,555 1,525
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,560 1,530
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 631 618 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 653 640 1,035-1,040 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 830 850 1,350-1,355 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 840 860 1,370-1,375 1,390-1,395
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,625-1,630 1,600-1,605
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,635-1,640 1,610-1,615
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,655-1,660 1,630-1,635
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,670 1,640
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,175-1,180
Palm olein 920-925 925-930
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,385-1,390 1,385-1,390
Vanaspati Ghee 950-965 950-955
Castor oil commercial 1,460-1,465 1,470-1,475
Castor oil BSS 1,480-1,485 1,490-1,495
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 15,700-15,800 16,200-16,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed