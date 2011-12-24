* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved up further due to retail demand. * Mustard oil improved due to short supply. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 70,000 versus 75,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 17,000-18,000 versus 22,000-23,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 8,000 645-836 10,000 638-833 Gondal 11,000 643-819 12,500 650-824 Jasdan 1,500 652-790 1,500 648-798 Jamnagar 5,000 620-807 6,000 626-789 Junagadh 7,000 625-778 8,000 635-771 Keshod 4,000 614-756 4,000 625-760 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 650-836 642-833 645-810 638-798 (auction price) Market delivery 815-820 815-820 725-730 725-730 (traders price) Plant delivery 830-831 830-831 740-741 740-741 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 510 1,045-1,210 1,043-1,209 Sesame (Black) 65 1,170-1,765 1,175-1,651 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 680 720-0,753 734-0,764 Rapeseeds 15 595-620 590-617 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,015 1,015 1,555 1,555 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 635 634 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 657 656 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 830 830 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 840 840 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630 Groundnut oil label tin 1,635-1,640 1,635-1,640 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,655-1,660 1,655-1,660 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,185-1,190 Palm oil 920-925 920-925 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,385-1,390 1,385-1,390 Vanaspati ghee 950-955 950-955 Castor oil commercial 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Castor oil BSS 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed