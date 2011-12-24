*Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. *Palm olien improved due to retail demand. *Mustard oil moved up further due to short supply. *Coconut oil moved up due to low supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 650-836 642-833 645-810 638-798 (Auction price) Market delivery 815-820 815-820 725-730 725-730 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 830-831 830-831 740-741 740-741 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,020 1,015 1,560 1,555 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 631 631 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 653 653 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 825 830 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 835 840 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,630-1,635 1,625-1,630 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,640-1,645 1,635-1,640 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,660-1,665 1,655-1,660 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,670 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,185-1,190 Palm olein 925-930 920-925 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,415-1,420 1,385-1,390 Vanaspati Ghee 950-0,965 950-0,955 Castor oil commercial 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Castor oil BSS 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 15,500-15,600 15,700-15,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed