* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand.
* Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 75,000 versus 70,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 2,000-23,000 versus 17,000-18,000 previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot --,000 ----000 8,000 645-836
Gondal 13,500 641-833 11,000 643-819
Jasdan 2,000 650-782 1,500 652-790
Jamnagar 6,000 600-815 5,000 620-807
Junagadh 8,000 640-786 7,000 625-778
Keshod 5,000 620-755 4,000 614-756
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery ----000 650-836 ----000 645-810
(auction price)
Market delivery 815-820 815-820 725-730 725-730
(traders price)
Plant delivery 830-831 830-831 740-741 740-741
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 000 0 1,045-1,210
Sesame (Black) --- 0 1,170-1,765
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 000 000-0,000 720-0,753
Rapeseeds --- ----000 595-620
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,000 1,020 1,535 1,560
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,540 1,560
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 627 631 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 649 653 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 810 825 1,340-1,345 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 820 835 1,360-1,365 1,370-1,375
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,615-1,620 1,630-1,635
Groundnut oil label tin 1,625-1,630 1,640-1,645
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,645-1,650 1,660-1,665
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,650 1,670
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200
Palm oil 935-940 925-930
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,385-1,390 1,385-1,390
Vanaspati ghee 950-955 950-955
Castor oil commercial 1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465
Castor oil BSS 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed