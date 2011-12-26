* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. * Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 75,000 versus 70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 2,000-23,000 versus 17,000-18,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,000 ----000 8,000 645-836 Gondal 13,500 641-833 11,000 643-819 Jasdan 2,000 650-782 1,500 652-790 Jamnagar 6,000 600-815 5,000 620-807 Junagadh 8,000 640-786 7,000 625-778 Keshod 5,000 620-755 4,000 614-756 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery ----000 650-836 ----000 645-810 (auction price) Market delivery 815-820 815-820 725-730 725-730 (traders price) Plant delivery 830-831 830-831 740-741 740-741 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 000 0 1,045-1,210 Sesame (Black) --- 0 1,170-1,765 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 000 000-0,000 720-0,753 Rapeseeds --- ----000 595-620 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,000 1,020 1,535 1,560 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,540 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 627 631 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 649 653 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 810 825 1,340-1,345 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 820 835 1,360-1,365 1,370-1,375 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,615-1,620 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil label tin 1,625-1,630 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,645-1,650 1,660-1,665 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,650 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 Palm oil 935-940 925-930 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,385-1,390 1,385-1,390 Vanaspati ghee 950-955 950-955 Castor oil commercial 1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465 Castor oil BSS 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed