*Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retail users. *Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. *Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. *Palm olien improved due to retail buying. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery ----000 650-836 ----000 645-810 (Auction price) Market delivery 815-820 815-820 725-730 725-730 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 830-831 830-831 740-741 740-741 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,005 1,020 1,540 1,560 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,540 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 634 631 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 656 653 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 815 825 1,340-1,345 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 825 835 1,360-1,365 1,370-1,375 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,620-1,625 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,630-1,635 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,650-1,655 1,660-1,665 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,650 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 Palm olein 935-940 925-930 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Vanaspati Ghee 950-965 950-955 Castor oil commercial 1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465 Castor oil BSS 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 16,500-16,600 15,500-15,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed