* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from
consumers.
* Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand.
* Mustard oil improved due to short supply.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 50,000 versus 75,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 18,000-19,000 versus 22,000-23,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 13,500 640-830 8,000 645-836
Gondal 8,500 600-829 13,500 641-833
Jasdan 1,500 680-823 2,000 650-782
Jamnagar 7,000 660-834 6,000 600-815
Junagadh 7,500 600-799 8,000 640-786
Keshod 4,000 598-764 5,000 620-755
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 660-830 650-836 640-825 645-810
(auction price)
Market delivery 815-820 815-820 725-730 725-730
(traders price)
Plant delivery 830-831 830-831 740-741 740-741
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 950 1,040-1,208 1,045-1,210
Sesame (Black) 200 1,150-1,809 1,170-1,765
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 740 703-742 720-753
Rapeseeds 35 570-625 595-620
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,000 1,005 1,535 1,540
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,540 1,540
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 634 634 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 656 656 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 815 815 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 825 825 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,615-1,620 1,620-1,625
Groundnut oil label tin 1,625-1,630 1,630-1,635
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,645-1,650 1,650-1,655
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,650 1,650
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,215-1,220 1,195-1,200
Palm oil 945-950 935-940
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,385-1,390 1,385-1,390
Vanaspati ghee 950-955 950-955
Castor oil commercial 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Castor oil BSS 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed