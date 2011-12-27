* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from consumers. * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil improved due to short supply. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 50,000 versus 75,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 18,000-19,000 versus 22,000-23,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 13,500 640-830 8,000 645-836 Gondal 8,500 600-829 13,500 641-833 Jasdan 1,500 680-823 2,000 650-782 Jamnagar 7,000 660-834 6,000 600-815 Junagadh 7,500 600-799 8,000 640-786 Keshod 4,000 598-764 5,000 620-755 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 660-830 650-836 640-825 645-810 (auction price) Market delivery 815-820 815-820 725-730 725-730 (traders price) Plant delivery 830-831 830-831 740-741 740-741 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 950 1,040-1,208 1,045-1,210 Sesame (Black) 200 1,150-1,809 1,170-1,765 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 740 703-742 720-753 Rapeseeds 35 570-625 595-620 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,000 1,005 1,535 1,540 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,540 1,540 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 634 634 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 656 656 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 815 815 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 825 825 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,615-1,620 1,620-1,625 Groundnut oil label tin 1,625-1,630 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,645-1,650 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,650 1,650 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,215-1,220 1,195-1,200 Palm oil 945-950 935-940 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,385-1,390 1,385-1,390 Vanaspati ghee 950-955 950-955 Castor oil commercial 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed