*Groundnut oil prices moved down sharply due to restricted demand from
retailers.
*Castor oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units.
*Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand.
*Mustard oil improved due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 660-830 650-836 640-825 645-810
(Auction price)
Market delivery 815-820 815-820 725-730 725-730
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 830-831 830-831 740-741 740-741
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 985 1,005 1,510 1,540
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,520 1,540
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 632 634 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 654 656 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 815 815 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 825 825 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,600-1,605 1,620-1,625
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,610-1,615 1,630-1,635
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,630-1,635 1,650-1,655
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,630 1,650
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,215-1,220 1,195-1,200
Palm olein 940-945 935-940
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Vanaspati Ghee 950-965 950-955
Castor oil commercial 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Castor oil BSS 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 16,900-17,000 16,500-16,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed