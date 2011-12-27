*Groundnut oil prices moved down sharply due to restricted demand from retailers. *Castor oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units. *Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. *Mustard oil improved due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 660-830 650-836 640-825 645-810 (Auction price) Market delivery 815-820 815-820 725-730 725-730 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 830-831 830-831 740-741 740-741 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 985 1,005 1,510 1,540 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,520 1,540 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 632 634 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 654 656 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 815 815 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 825 825 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,600-1,605 1,620-1,625 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,610-1,615 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,630-1,635 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,630 1,650 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,215-1,220 1,195-1,200 Palm olein 940-945 935-940 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Vanaspati Ghee 950-965 950-955 Castor oil commercial 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 16,900-17,000 16,500-16,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed