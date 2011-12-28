* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
* Mustard oil moved up further due to short supply.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 50,000 versus 50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:23,000-24,000 versus 18,000-19,000 previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 9,000 635-824 13,500 640-830
Gondal 10,500 649-850 8,500 600-829
Jasdan 1,500 678-827 1,500 680-823
Jamnagar 8,000 700-845 7,000 660-834
Junagadh 9,000 640-821 7,500 600-799
Keshod 4,000 654-826 4,000 598-764
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 655-824 660-830 635-815 640-825
(auction price)
Market delivery 815-820 815-820 725-730 725-730
(traders price)
Plant delivery 830-831 830-831 740-741 740-741
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 520 1,041-1,200 1,040-1,208
Sesame (Black) 110 1,155-1,737 1,150-1,809
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 580 701-741 703-742
Rapeseeds --- --- 570-625
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 980 985 1,505 1,510
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,520 1,520
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 636 632 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 658 654 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 815 815 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 825 825 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,595-1,600 1,600-1,605
Groundnut oil label tin 1,605-1,610 1,610-1,615
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,625-1,630 1,630-1,635
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,630 1,630
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,215-1,220
Palm oil 940-945 940-945
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,385-1,390 1,385-1,390
Vanaspati ghee 950-955 950-955
Castor oil commercial 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Castor oil BSS 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed