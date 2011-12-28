* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Mustard oil moved up further due to short supply. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 50,000 versus 50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:23,000-24,000 versus 18,000-19,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 9,000 635-824 13,500 640-830 Gondal 10,500 649-850 8,500 600-829 Jasdan 1,500 678-827 1,500 680-823 Jamnagar 8,000 700-845 7,000 660-834 Junagadh 9,000 640-821 7,500 600-799 Keshod 4,000 654-826 4,000 598-764 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 655-824 660-830 635-815 640-825 (auction price) Market delivery 815-820 815-820 725-730 725-730 (traders price) Plant delivery 830-831 830-831 740-741 740-741 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 520 1,041-1,200 1,040-1,208 Sesame (Black) 110 1,155-1,737 1,150-1,809 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 580 701-741 703-742 Rapeseeds --- --- 570-625 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 980 985 1,505 1,510 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,520 1,520 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 636 632 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 658 654 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 815 815 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 825 825 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,595-1,600 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil label tin 1,605-1,610 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,625-1,630 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,630 1,630 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,215-1,220 Palm oil 940-945 940-945 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,385-1,390 1,385-1,390 Vanaspati ghee 950-955 950-955 Castor oil commercial 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed