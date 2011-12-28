1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien increased due to thin supply. 4. Mustard oil moved up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 655-824 660-830 635-815 640-825 (Auction price) Market delivery 815-820 815-820 725-730 725-730 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 830-831 830-831 740-741 740-741 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 985 985 1,510 1,510 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,530 1,520 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 637 632 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 659 654 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 815 815 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 825 825 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,640 1,630 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,215-1,220 Palm olein 950-955 940-945 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Vanaspati Ghee 950-965 950-955 Castor oil commercial 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 17,000-17,100 16,900-17,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed