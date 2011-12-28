1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
3. Palm olien increased due to thin supply.
4. Mustard oil moved up due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 655-824 660-830 635-815 640-825
(Auction price)
Market delivery 815-820 815-820 725-730 725-730
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 830-831 830-831 740-741 740-741
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 985 985 1,510 1,510
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,530 1,520
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 637 632 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 659 654 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 815 815 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 825 825 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,640 1,630
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,215-1,220
Palm olein 950-955 940-945
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Vanaspati Ghee 950-965 950-955
Castor oil commercial 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Castor oil BSS 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 17,000-17,100 16,900-17,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed