* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
* Mustard oil increased due to short supply.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 50,000 versus 50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:18,000-19,000 versus 23,000-24,000 previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 8,000 640-830 9,000 635-824
Gondal 9,000 648-858 10,500 649-850
Jasdan 1,500 689-835 1,500 678-827
Jamnagar 7,000 690-860 8,000 700-845
Junagadh 8,500 650-817 9,000 640-821
Keshod 5,000 670-840 4,000 654-826
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 665-830 655-824 640-820 635-815
(auction price)
Market delivery 815-820 815-820 725-730 725-730
(traders price)
Plant delivery 830-831 830-831 740-741 740-741
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 630 1,042-1,205 1,041-1,200
Sesame (Black) 70 1,150-1,675 1,155-1,737
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,000 715-755 701-741
Rapeseeds 60 530-625 570-625
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 988 985 1,515 1,510
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,540 1,530
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 640 637 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 662 659 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 825 815 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 835 825 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,605-1,610 1,600-1,605
Groundnut oil label tin 1,615-1,620 1,610-1,615
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,635-1,640 1,630-1,635
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,650 1,640
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,220-1,225
Palm oil 950-955 950-955
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,385-1,390 1,385-1,390
Vanaspati ghee 950-955 950-955
Castor oil commercial 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Castor oil BSS 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed