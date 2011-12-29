1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
3. Mustard oil firmed up further due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 665-830 655-824 640-820 635-815
(Auction price)
Market delivery 815-820 815-820 725-730 725-730
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 830-831 830-831 740-741 740-741
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 995 985 1,530 1,510
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,540 1,530
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 640 637 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 662 659 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 815 815 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 825 825 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,620-1,625 1,600-1,605
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,630-1,635 1,610-1,615
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,650-1,655 1,630-1,635
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,650 1,640
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,220-1,225
Palm olein 950-955 950-955
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Vanaspati Ghee 950-965 950-955
Castor oil commercial 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Castor oil BSS 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 17,100-17,200 17,000-17,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed