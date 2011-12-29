1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. 3. Mustard oil firmed up further due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 665-830 655-824 640-820 635-815 (Auction price) Market delivery 815-820 815-820 725-730 725-730 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 830-831 830-831 740-741 740-741 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 995 985 1,530 1,510 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,540 1,530 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 640 637 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 662 659 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 815 815 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 825 825 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,620-1,625 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,630-1,635 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,650-1,655 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,650 1,640 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,220-1,225 Palm olein 950-955 950-955 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Vanaspati Ghee 950-965 950-955 Castor oil commercial 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 17,100-17,200 17,000-17,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed