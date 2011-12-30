* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 55,000 versus 50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:16,000-17,000 versus 18,000-19,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 5,000 645-833 8,000 640-830 Gondal 8,500 656-846 9,000 648-858 Jasdan 1,500 684-850 1,500 689-835 Jamnagar 10,000 700-865 7,000 690-860 Junagadh 10,500 674-833 8,500 650-817 Keshod 5,000 685-846 5,000 670-840 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 665-833 665-830 645-825 640-820 (auction price) Market delivery 815-820 815-820 725-730 725-730 (traders price) Plant delivery 830-831 830-831 740-741 740-741 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 300 1,036-1,215 1,042-1,205 Sesame (Black) 130 1,160-1,747 1,150-1,675 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 335 715-750 715-755 Rapeseeds 50 585-620 530-625 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,005 0,995 1,545 1,530 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,540 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 640 640 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 662 662 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 815 815 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 825 825 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,630-1,635 1,620-1,625 Groundnut oil label tin 1,640-1,645 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,660-1,665 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,650 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,240-1,245 Palm oil 950-955 950-955 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,385-1,390 1,385-1,390 Vanaspati ghee 950-955 950-955 Castor oil commercial 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed