* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 55,000 versus 50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:16,000-17,000 versus 18,000-19,000 previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 5,000 645-833 8,000 640-830
Gondal 8,500 656-846 9,000 648-858
Jasdan 1,500 684-850 1,500 689-835
Jamnagar 10,000 700-865 7,000 690-860
Junagadh 10,500 674-833 8,500 650-817
Keshod 5,000 685-846 5,000 670-840
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 665-833 665-830 645-825 640-820
(auction price)
Market delivery 815-820 815-820 725-730 725-730
(traders price)
Plant delivery 830-831 830-831 740-741 740-741
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 300 1,036-1,215 1,042-1,205
Sesame (Black) 130 1,160-1,747 1,150-1,675
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 335 715-750 715-755
Rapeseeds 50 585-620 530-625
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,005 0,995 1,545 1,530
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,540
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 640 640 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 662 662 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 815 815 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 825 825 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,630-1,635 1,620-1,625
Groundnut oil label tin 1,640-1,645 1,630-1,635
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,660-1,665 1,650-1,655
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,650
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,240-1,245
Palm oil 950-955 950-955
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,385-1,390 1,385-1,390
Vanaspati ghee 950-955 950-955
Castor oil commercial 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Castor oil BSS 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed