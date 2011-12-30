1. Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Palm olien improved due to increased retail demand. 3. Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 665-833 665-830 645-825 640-820 (Auction price) Market delivery 875-880 815-820 785-790 725-730 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 890-891 830-831 800-801 740-741 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,020 995 1,560 1,530 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,570 1,540 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 640 640 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 662 662 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 815 815 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 825 825 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,635-1,640 1,620-1,625 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,645-1,650 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,665-1,670 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,680 1,650 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,240-1,245 Palm olein 955-960 950-955 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Vanaspati Ghee 950-965 950-955 Castor oil commercial 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 17,400-17,500 17,100-17,200 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed