1. Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
2. Palm olien improved due to increased retail demand.
3. Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 665-833 665-830 645-825 640-820
(Auction price)
Market delivery 875-880 815-820 785-790 725-730
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 890-891 830-831 800-801 740-741
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,020 995 1,560 1,530
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,570 1,540
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 640 640 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 662 662 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 815 815 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 825 825 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,635-1,640 1,620-1,625
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,645-1,650 1,630-1,635
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,665-1,670 1,650-1,655
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,680 1,650
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,240-1,245
Palm olein 955-960 950-955
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Vanaspati Ghee 950-965 950-955
Castor oil commercial 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Castor oil BSS 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 17,400-17,500 17,100-17,200
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed