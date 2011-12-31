* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Mustard oil improved due to short supply. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 45,000 versus 55,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 15,000-16,000 versus 16,000-17,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 5,000 655-843 5,000 645-833 Gondal 8,000 650-835 8,500 656-846 Jasdan 1,000 660-827 1,500 684-850 Jamnagar 8,000 677-860 10,000 700-865 Junagadh 9,000 665-835 10,500 674-833 Keshod 4,500 673-823 5,000 685-846 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 670-843 665-833 655-828 645-825 (auction price) Market delivery 875-880 875-880 785-790 785-790 (traders price) Plant delivery 890-891 890-891 800-801 800-801 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 480 1,078-1,226 1,036-1,215 Sesame (Black) 35 1,100-1,725 1,160-1,647 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 440 712-755 715-750 Rapeseeds 55 560-615 585-620 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,030 1,025 1,565 1,560 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,570 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 640 640 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 662 662 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 810 815 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 820 825 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,640-1,645 1,635-1,640 Groundnut oil label tin 1,650-1,655 1,645-1,650 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,670-1,675 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,680 1,680 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,245-1,250 Palm oil 945-950 955-960 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,385-1,390 1,385-1,390 Vanaspati ghee 950-955 950-955 Castor oil commercial 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed