1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Mustard oil improved due to short supply. 3. Vanaspati Ghee moved up due to price rise in imported edible oils. 4. Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 670-843 665-833 655-828 645-825 (Auction price) Market delivery 885-890 875-880 795-800 785-790 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 900-901 890-891 810-811 800-801 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,030 1,020 1,575 1,560 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 640 640 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 662 662 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 810 815 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 820 825 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,655-1,660 1,635-1,640 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,665-1,670 1,645-1,650 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,685-1,690 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,690 1,680 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,245-1,250 Palm olein 945-950 955-960 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Vanaspati Ghee 970-975 950-955 Castor oil commercial 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 17,400-17,500 17,400-17,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed