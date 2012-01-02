* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 50,000 versus 45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:11,000-12,000 versus 15,000-16,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 5,000 600-835 5,000 655-843 Gondal 7,000 631-829 8,000 650-835 Jasdan 1,000 670-845 1,000 660-827 Jamnagar 6,000 675-872 8,000 677-860 Junagadh 7,500 680-856 9,000 665-835 Keshod 4,000 675-850 4,500 673-823 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 645-835 670-843 600-819 655-828 (auction price) Market delivery 885-890 885-890 795-800 795-800 (traders price) Plant delivery 900-901 900-901 810-811 810-811 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 560 1,055-1,230 1,078-1,226 Sesame (Black) 120 1,160-1,779 1,100-1,725 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 890 713-762 712-755 Rapeseeds 65 510-610 560-615 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,040 1,030 1,590 1,575 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 647 640 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 669 662 1,055-1,060 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 820 810 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 830 820 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,665-1,670 1,655-1,660 Groundnut oil label tin 1,675-1,680 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,690-1,700 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,260-1,265 1,250-1,255 Palm oil 945-950 945-950 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,385-1,390 1,385-1,390 Vanaspati ghee 970-975 970-975 Castor oil commercial 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed