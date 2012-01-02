1. Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. 3. Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply. 4. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 645-835 670-843 600-819 655-828 (Auction price) Market delivery 885-890 885-890 795-800 795-800 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 900-901 900-901 810-811 810-811 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,045 1,030 1,595 1,575 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,600 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 652 640 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 674 662 1,060-1,065 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 815 810 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 825 820 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,675-1,680 1,655-1,660 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,685-1,690 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,705-1,710 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,710 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,260-1,265 1,250-1,255 Palm olein 955-960 945-950 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Vanaspati Ghee 970-975 970-975 Castor oil commercial 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 17,500-17,600 17,400-17,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed