* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:15,000-16,000 versus 11,000-12,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 6,000 649-840 5,000 600-835 Gondal 6,500 625-810 7,000 631-829 Jasdan 1,000 680-846 1,000 670-845 Jamnagar 5,000 677-834 6,000 675-872 Junagadh 6,000 650-842 7,500 680-856 Keshod 3,500 640-831 4,000 675-850 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 675-840 645-835 649-814 600-819 (auction price) Market delivery 885-890 885-890 795-800 795-800 (traders price) Plant delivery 900-901 900-901 810-811 810-811 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 480 1,101-1,280 1,055-1,230 Sesame (Black) 160 1,051-1,706 1,160-1,779 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 560 716-764 713-762 Rapeseeds 70 550-640 510-610 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,045 1,045 1,595 1,595 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 654 652 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 676 674 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 815 815 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 825 825 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,675-1,680 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil label tin 1,685-1,690 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,705-1,710 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,710 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Palm oil 960-965 955-960 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,385-1,390 1,385-1,390 Vanaspati ghee 970-975 970-975 Castor oil commercial 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed