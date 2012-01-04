* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Mustard oil moved up due to short supply.
* Vanaspati Ghee firmed up due to price rise in imported edible oils.
* Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 17,000-18,000 versus 15,000-16,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 6,000 670-860 6,000 649-840
Gondal 7,000 640-844 6,500 625-810
Jasdan 1,000 665-854 1,000 680-846
Jamnagar 6,000 680-850 5,000 677-834
Junagadh 6,500 675-841 6,000 650-842
Keshod 3,000 657-835 3,500 640-831
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 750-860 675-840 670-830 649-814
(auction price)
Market delivery 925-930 925-930 855-860 855-860
(traders price)
Plant delivery 940-941 940-941 870-871 870-871
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,200 1,116-1,265 1,101-1,280
Sesame (Black) 100 1,080-1,793 1,051-1,706
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 620 736-770 716-764
Rapeseeds 65 560-630 550-640
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,045 1,045 1,595 1,595
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,600
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 658 654 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 680 676 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 815 820 1,330-1,335 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 825 830 1,350-1,355 1,360-1,365
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,675-1,680 1,675-1,680
Groundnut oil label tin 1,685-1,690 1,685-1,690
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,705-1,710 1,705-1,710
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,710
Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,120-1,125
Rapeseed oil refined 1,280-1,285 1,260-1,265
Palm oil 970-975 970-975
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,385-1,390 1,385-1,390
Vanaspati ghee 990-995 970-975
Castor oil commercial 1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455
Castor oil BSS 1,460-1,465 1,470-1,475
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed