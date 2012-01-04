* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Mustard oil moved up due to short supply. * Vanaspati Ghee firmed up due to price rise in imported edible oils. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 17,000-18,000 versus 15,000-16,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 6,000 670-860 6,000 649-840 Gondal 7,000 640-844 6,500 625-810 Jasdan 1,000 665-854 1,000 680-846 Jamnagar 6,000 680-850 5,000 677-834 Junagadh 6,500 675-841 6,000 650-842 Keshod 3,000 657-835 3,500 640-831 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 750-860 675-840 670-830 649-814 (auction price) Market delivery 925-930 925-930 855-860 855-860 (traders price) Plant delivery 940-941 940-941 870-871 870-871 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,200 1,116-1,265 1,101-1,280 Sesame (Black) 100 1,080-1,793 1,051-1,706 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 620 736-770 716-764 Rapeseeds 65 560-630 550-640 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,045 1,045 1,595 1,595 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 658 654 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 680 676 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 815 820 1,330-1,335 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 825 830 1,350-1,355 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,675-1,680 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil label tin 1,685-1,690 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,705-1,710 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,710 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,280-1,285 1,260-1,265 Palm oil 970-975 970-975 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,385-1,390 1,385-1,390 Vanaspati ghee 990-995 970-975 Castor oil commercial 1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 1,460-1,465 1,470-1,475 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed