1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Mustard oil improved due to short supply. 3. Vanaspati Ghee moved up due to price rise in imported edible oils. 4. Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 750-860 675-840 670-830 649-814 (Auction price) Market delivery 925-930 925-930 855-860 855-860 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 940-941 940-941 870-871 870-871 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,050 1,045 1,602 1,595 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,610 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 654 654 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 676 676 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 815 820 1,330-1,335 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 825 830 1,350-1,355 1,360-1,365 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,680-1,685 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,690-1,695 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,710-1,715 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,720 1,710 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,280-1,285 1,260-1,265 Palm olein 970-975 970-975 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Vanaspati Ghee 990-995 970-975 Castor oil commercial 1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 1,460-1,465 1,470-1,475 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 17,700-17,800 17,500-17,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed