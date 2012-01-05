* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. * Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:20,000-21,000 versus 17,000-18,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 5,000 670-860 6,000 670-860 Gondal 6,500 645-832 7,000 640-844 Jasdan 1,000 680-850 1,000 665-854 Jamnagar 5,000 688-851 6,000 680-850 Junagadh 6,000 660-834 6,500 675-841 Keshod 3,000 645-820 3,000 657-835 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 750-860 750-860 670-835 670-830 (auction price) Market delivery 925-930 925-930 855-860 855-860 (traders price) Plant delivery 940-941 940-941 870-871 870-871 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,100 1,100-1,300 1,116-1,265 Sesame (Black) 90 900-1,807 1,080-1,793 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 435 734-773 736-770 Rapeseeds 20 628-640 560-630 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,040 1,050 1,590 1,602 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,610 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 650 654 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 672 676 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 815 815 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 825 825 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,670-1,675 1,680-1,685 Groundnut oil label tin 1,680-1,685 1,690-1,695 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,700-1,705 1,710-1,715 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,720 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,280-1,285 Palm oil 960-965 970-975 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,385-1,390 1,385-1,390 Vanaspati ghee 990-995 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed