* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
* Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:20,000-21,000 versus 17,000-18,000 previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 5,000 670-860 6,000 670-860
Gondal 6,500 645-832 7,000 640-844
Jasdan 1,000 680-850 1,000 665-854
Jamnagar 5,000 688-851 6,000 680-850
Junagadh 6,000 660-834 6,500 675-841
Keshod 3,000 645-820 3,000 657-835
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 750-860 750-860 670-835 670-830
(auction price)
Market delivery 925-930 925-930 855-860 855-860
(traders price)
Plant delivery 940-941 940-941 870-871 870-871
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,100 1,100-1,300 1,116-1,265
Sesame (Black) 90 900-1,807 1,080-1,793
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 435 734-773 736-770
Rapeseeds 20 628-640 560-630
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,040 1,050 1,590 1,602
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,610
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 650 654 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 672 676 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 815 815 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 825 825 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,670-1,675 1,680-1,685
Groundnut oil label tin 1,680-1,685 1,690-1,695
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,700-1,705 1,710-1,715
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,720
Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125
Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,280-1,285
Palm oil 960-965 970-975
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,385-1,390 1,385-1,390
Vanaspati ghee 990-995 990-995
Castor oil commercial 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
Castor oil BSS 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed