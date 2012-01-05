1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Palm oilen dropped due to poor retail demand. 4. Mustard oil improved due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 750-860 650-860 670-835 670-830 (Auction price) Market delivery 925-930 925-930 855-860 855-860 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 940-941 940-941 870-871 870-871 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,035 1,050 1,590 1,602 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,590 1,610 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 645 654 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 667 676 1,055-1,060 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 810 815 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 820 825 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,665-1,670 1,680-1,685 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,675-1,680 1,690-1,695 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,695-1,700 1,710-1,715 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,700 1,720 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,280-1,285 Palm olein 960-965 970-975 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Vanaspati Ghee 990-995 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 17,700-17,800 17,700-17,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed