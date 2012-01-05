1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Palm oilen dropped due to poor retail demand.
4. Mustard oil improved due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 750-860 650-860 670-835 670-830
(Auction price)
Market delivery 925-930 925-930 855-860 855-860
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 940-941 940-941 870-871 870-871
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,035 1,050 1,590 1,602
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,590 1,610
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 645 654 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 667 676 1,055-1,060 1,065-1,070
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 810 815 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 820 825 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,665-1,670 1,680-1,685
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,675-1,680 1,690-1,695
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,695-1,700 1,710-1,715
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,700 1,720
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125
Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,280-1,285
Palm olein 960-965 970-975
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Vanaspati Ghee 990-995 990-995
Castor oil commercial 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
Castor oil BSS 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 17,700-17,800 17,700-17,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed