* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:24,000-25,000 versus 20,000-21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 6,000 670-854 5,000 670-860 Gondal 8,500 670-829 6,500 645-832 Jasdan 1,000 665-831 1,000 680-850 Jamnagar 5,000 690-872 5,000 688-851 Junagadh 5,500 600-851 6,000 660-834 Keshod 3,500 613-822 3,000 645-820 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 739-854 750-860 670-835 670-835 (auction price) Market delivery 925-930 925-930 855-860 855-860 (traders price) Plant delivery 940-941 940-941 870-871 870-871 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,225 1,050-1,311 1,100-1,300 Sesame (Black) 100 1,075-1,801 900-1,807 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 625 725-770 734-773 Rapeseeds 045 575-635 628-640 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,030 1,035 1,585 1,590 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 642 645 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 664 667 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 815 810 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 825 820 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,660-1,665 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil label tin 1,670-1,675 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,690-1,695 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm oil 955-960 960-965 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,385-1,390 1,385-1,390 Vanaspati ghee 990-995 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed