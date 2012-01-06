1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped further due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm oilen eased due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 739-854 650-860 670-835 670-835 (Auction price) Market delivery 925-930 925-930 855-860 855-860 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 940-941 940-941 870-871 870-871 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,030 1,035 1,585 1,590 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 638 645 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 660 667 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 810 810 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 820 820 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,655-1,660 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,665-1,670 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,685-1,690 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,690 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm olein 955-960 960-965 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Vanaspati Ghee 990-995 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 17,700-17,800 17,700-17,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed