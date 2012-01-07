* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil declined due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. * Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 24,000-25,000 versus 24,000-25,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 6,000 655-851 6,000 670-854 Gondal 7,500 650-834 8,500 670-829 Jasdan 1,000 646-860 1,000 665-831 Jamnagar 6,000 709-875 5,000 690-872 Junagadh 7,000 615-845 5,500 600-851 Keshod 3,000 610-824 3,500 613-822 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 720-851 739-854 655-834 670-835 (auction price) Market delivery 925-930 925-930 855-860 855-860 (traders price) Plant delivery 940-941 940-941 870-871 870-871 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 960 1,000-1,285 1,050-1,311 Sesame (Black) 110 1,200-1,745 1,075-1,801 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 755 716-765 725-770 Rapeseeds 15 560-630 575-635 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,025 1,030 1,575 1,585 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,570 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 638 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 647 660 1,030-1,035 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 805 810 1,320-1,325 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 815 820 1,340-1,345 1,350-1,355 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,650-1,655 1,655-1,660 Groundnut oil label tin 1,660-1,665 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,680-1,685 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,680 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm oil 945-950 955-960 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,385-1,390 1,385-1,390 Vanaspati ghee 990-995 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1,430-1,435 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed