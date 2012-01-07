1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm oilen declined due to poor retail demand. 4. Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 720-851 739-854 655-834 670-835 (Auction price) Market delivery 925-930 925-930 855-860 855-860 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 940-941 940-941 870-871 870-871 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,025 1,030 1,575 1,585 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,570 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 624 638 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 646 660 1,035-1,040 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 805 810 1,320-1,325 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 815 820 1,340-1,345 1,350-1,355 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,645-1,650 1,655-1,660 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,655-1,660 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,675-1,680 1,685-1,590 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,680 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm olein 940-945 955-960 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Vanaspati Ghee 990-995 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1,430-1,435 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 17,700-17,800 17,700-17,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed