* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from retailers. * Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 22,000-23,000 versus 24,000-25,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 5,000 660-841 6,000 655-851 Gondal 7,000 671-835 7,500 650-834 Jasdan 1,000 669-854 1,000 646-860 Jamnagar 7,000 700-880 6,000 709-875 Junagadh 8,000 632-847 7,000 615-845 Keshod 3,000 615-820 3,000 610-824 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 725-841 720-851 660-835 655-834 (auction price) Market delivery 925-930 925-930 855-860 855-860 (traders price) Plant delivery 940-941 940-941 870-871 870-871 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,200 1,030-1,244 1,000-1,285 Sesame (Black) 60 1,217-1,341 1,200-1,745 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 735 710-0,755 716-0,765 Rapeseeds 20 575-625 560-630 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,020 1,025 1,570 1,575 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 624 624 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 646 646 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 805 805 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 815 815 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,640-1,645 1,645-1,650 Groundnut oil label tin 1,650-1,655 1,655-1,660 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,670-1,675 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,680 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,270-1,275 1,290-1,295 Palm oil 940-945 940-945 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,385-1,390 1,385-1,390 Vanaspati ghee 990-995 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Castor oil BSS 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed