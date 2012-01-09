* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers.
* Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 725-841 720-851 660-835 655-834
(Auction price)
Market delivery 925-930 925-930 855-860 855-860
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 940-941 940-941 870-871 870-871
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,020 1,025 1,570 1,575
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,570 1,570
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 626 634 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 648 646 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 810 805 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 820 815 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,640-1,645 1,645-1,650
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,650-1,655 1,655-1,660
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,670-1,675 1,675-1,580
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,680 1,680
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,270-1,275 1,290-1,295
Palm olein 940-945 940-945
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Vanaspati Ghee 990-995 990-995
Castor oil commercial 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
Castor oil BSS 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 17,700-17,800 17,700-17,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed