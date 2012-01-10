* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from consumers. * Mustard oil eased further due to sufficient supply. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 22,000-23,000 versus 22,000-23,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 5,000 665-845 5,000 660-841 Gondal 6,500 676-824 7,000 671-835 Jasdan 1,500 660-811 1,000 669-854 Jamnagar 5,000 679-850 7,000 700-880 Junagadh 7,000 645-831 8,000 632-847 Keshod 3,000 610-806 3,000 615-820 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 730-845 725-841 665-840 660-835 (auction price) Market delivery 925-930 925-930 855-860 855-860 (traders price) Plant delivery 940-941 940-941 870-871 870-871 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 800 1,008-1,252 1,030-1,244 Sesame (Black) 100 1,117-1,629 1,217-1,341 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 780 715-754 710-755 Rapeseeds 24 580-640 575-625 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,010 1,020 1,560 1,570 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 626 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 652 648 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 810 810 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 820 820 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,630-1,635 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil label tin 1,640-1,645 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,660-1,665 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,680 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,265-1,270 1,270-1,275 Palm oil 945-950 940-945 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,385-1,390 1,385-1,390 Vanaspati ghee 990-995 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Castor oil BSS 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed