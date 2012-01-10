* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from consumers.
* Mustard oil eased further due to sufficient supply.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 22,000-23,000 versus 22,000-23,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 5,000 665-845 5,000 660-841
Gondal 6,500 676-824 7,000 671-835
Jasdan 1,500 660-811 1,000 669-854
Jamnagar 5,000 679-850 7,000 700-880
Junagadh 7,000 645-831 8,000 632-847
Keshod 3,000 610-806 3,000 615-820
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 730-845 725-841 665-840 660-835
(auction price)
Market delivery 925-930 925-930 855-860 855-860
(traders price)
Plant delivery 940-941 940-941 870-871 870-871
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 800 1,008-1,252 1,030-1,244
Sesame (Black) 100 1,117-1,629 1,217-1,341
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 780 715-754 710-755
Rapeseeds 24 580-640 575-625
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,010 1,020 1,560 1,570
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,570
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 626 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 652 648 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 810 810 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 820 820 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,630-1,635 1,640-1,645
Groundnut oil label tin 1,640-1,645 1,650-1,655
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,660-1,665 1,670-1,675
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,680
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,265-1,270 1,270-1,275
Palm oil 945-950 940-945
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,385-1,390 1,385-1,390
Vanaspati ghee 990-995 990-995
Castor oil commercial 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
Castor oil BSS 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed