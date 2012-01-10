* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 730-845 725-841 665-840 660-835 (Auction price) Market delivery 865-870 925-930 815-820 855-860 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 880-881 940-941 830-831 870-871 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,020 1,020 1,570 1,570 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,570 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 630 626 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 652 648 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 810 810 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 820 820 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,575 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,680 1,680 Cottonseed oil refined 1,102-1,107 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,265-1,270 1,270-1,275 Palm olein 940-945 940-945 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Vanaspati Ghee 990-0,995 990-0,995 Castor oil commercial 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Castor oil BSS 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 17,900-18,000 17,700-17,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed