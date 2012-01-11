* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 35,000 versus 40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 24,000-25,000 versus 22,000-23,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,500 715-858 5,000 665-845 Gondal 5,000 674-812 6,500 676-824 Jasdan 1,000 670-805 1,500 660-811 Jamnagar 5,000 685-845 5,000 679-850 Junagadh 5,500 668-825 7,000 645-831 Keshod 3,000 600-800 3,000 610-806 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 730-858 730-845 715-842 665-840 (auction price) Market delivery 865-870 865-870 815-820 815-820 (traders price) Plant delivery 880-881 880-881 830-831 830-831 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 800 930-1,224 1,008-1,252 Sesame (Black) 80 1,025-1,768 1,117-1,629 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 770 716-0,756 715-0,754 Rapeseeds 18 570-620 580-640 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,015 1,020 1,565 1,570 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 627 630 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 649 652 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 805 810 1,310-1,315 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 815 820 1,330-1,335 1,340-1,345 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,635-1,640 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil label tin 1,645-1,650 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,665-1,670 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,680 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270 Palm oil 940-945 940-945 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,385-1,390 1,385-1,390 Vanaspati ghee 990-995 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1,420-1,425 1,430-1,435 Castor oil BSS 1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed