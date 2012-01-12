* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 25,000-26,000 versus 24,000-25,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 9,000 735-864 4,500 715-858 Gondal 5,500 630-823 5,000 674-812 Jasdan 1,000 650-816 1,000 670-805 Jamnagar 4,000 700-875 5,000 685-845 Junagadh 5,000 670-833 5,500 668-825 Keshod 3,000 612-800 3,000 600-800 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 740-864 730-858 735-845 715-842 (auction price) Market delivery 865-870 865-870 815-820 815-820 (traders price) Plant delivery 880-881 880-881 830-831 830-831 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 640 900-1,233 930-1,224 Sesame (Black) 125 1,160-1,801 1,025-1,768 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 710 708-764 716-756 Rapeseeds 24 575-623 570-620 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,015 1,015 1,560 1,560 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 627 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 647 649 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 805 805 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 815 815 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,635-1,640 1,635-1,640 Groundnut oil label tin 1,645-1,650 1,645-1,650 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,665-1,670 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270 Palm oil 945-950 940-945 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,355-1,360 1,355-1,360 Vanaspati ghee 990-995 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Castor oil BSS 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed