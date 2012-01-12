* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien improved due to retail demand. * Coconut oil declined further due to bearish advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 740-864 730-858 735-845 715-842 (Auction price) Market delivery 865-870 865-870 815-820 815-820 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 880-881 880-881 830-831 830-831 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,025 1,015 1,570 1,560 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 627 627 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 649 649 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,805 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,815 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,645-1,650 1,635-1,640 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,655-1,660 1,645-1,650 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,675-1,680 1,665-1,570 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,670 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270 Palm olein 945-950 940-945 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,335-1,340 1,355-1,360 Vanaspati Ghee 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Castor oil commercial 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Castor oil BSS 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 17,700-17,800 17,900-18,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed