*Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. *Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 741-852 740-864 736-850 735-845 (Auction price) Market delivery 885-890 865-870 835-840 815-820 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 900-901 880-881 850-851 830-831 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,020 1,025 1,565 1,570 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 623 627 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 645 649 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 800 805 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 810 815 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,640-1,645 1,645-1,650 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,650-1,655 1,655-1,660 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,670-1,675 1,675-1,580 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,670 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270 Palm olein 945-950 945-950 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Vanaspati Ghee 990-995 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Castor oil BSS 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 17,700-17,800 17,700-17,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed