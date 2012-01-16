* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units. * Mustard oil moved down due to poor retail demand. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 35,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 17,000-18,000 versus 21,000-22,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,000 736-862 3,500 736-852 Gondal 5,000 671-827 4,000 650-815 Jasdan 1,000 653-800 1,000 645-808 Jamnagar 6,000 700-824 4,000 707-860 Junagadh 5,000 690-810 4,500 675-845 Keshod 3,500 650-800 2,500 642-810 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 741-862 741-852 736-852 736-850 (auction price) Market delivery 885-890 885-890 835-840 835-840 (traders price) Plant delivery 900-901 900-901 850-851 850-851 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 430 1,010-1,235 1,000-1,240 Sesame (Black) 65 1,170-1,738 1,175-1,800 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 756 650-0,761 718-0,763 Rapeseeds --4 601-605 570-621 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,015 1,020 1,560 1,565 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 620 623 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 642 645 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 785 800 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 795 810 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,635-1,640 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil label tin 1,645-1,650 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,665-1,670 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,265-1,270 Palm oil 945-950 945-950 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Vanaspati ghee 990-0,995 990-0,995 Castor oil commercial 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Castor oil BSS 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed