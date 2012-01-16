*Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling.
*Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
*Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
*Mustard oil declined due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 741-862 741-852 736-852 736-850
(Auction price)
Market delivery 905-910 885-890 855-860 835-840
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 920-921 900-901 870-871 850-851
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,020 1,020 1,565 1,565
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,560 1,560
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 615 623 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 637 645 1,025-1,030 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 785 800 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Castor oil BSS 795 810 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,575
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,670 1,670
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,265-1,270
Palm olein 935-940 945-950
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340
Vanaspati Ghee 990-0,995 990-0,995
Castor oil commercial 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Castor oil BSS 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 17,500-17,600 17,700-17,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed