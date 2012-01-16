*Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. *Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. *Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. *Mustard oil declined due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 741-862 741-852 736-852 736-850 (Auction price) Market delivery 905-910 885-890 855-860 835-840 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 920-921 900-901 870-871 850-851 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,020 1,020 1,565 1,565 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 615 623 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 637 645 1,025-1,030 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 785 800 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 795 810 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,575 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,670 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,265-1,270 Palm olein 935-940 945-950 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Vanaspati Ghee 990-0,995 990-0,995 Castor oil commercial 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Castor oil BSS 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 17,500-17,600 17,700-17,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed