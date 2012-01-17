* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased further due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Castor oil declined due to lack of export demand. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 30,000-31,000 versus 17,000-18,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,000 736-860 3,000 736-862 Gondal 4,500 690-840 5,000 671-827 Jasdan 1,000 660-798 1,000 653-800 Jamnagar 3,000 720-812 6,000 700-824 Junagadh 4,000 695-800 5,000 690-810 Keshod 2,500 642-795 3,500 650-800 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 749-860 741-862 736-854 736-852 (auction price) Market delivery 905-910 905-910 855-860 855-860 (traders price) Plant delivery 920-921 920-921 870-871 870-871 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 382 1,075-1,254 1,010-1,235 Sesame (Black) 82 1,250-1,750 1,170-1,738 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 600 650-750 650-761 Rapeseeds --5 605-625 601-605 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,020 1,020 1,565 1,565 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 613 615 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 635 637 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 770 785 1,290-1,295 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 780 795 1,310-1,315 1,330-1,335 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil label tin 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm oil 935-940 935-940 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Vanaspati ghee 990-995 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,420-1,425 Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,440-1,445 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed