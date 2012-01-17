1. Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased further due to poor retail demand. 3. Castor oil declined due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 749-860 741-862 736-854 736-852 (Auction price) Market delivery 905-910 905-910 855-860 855-860 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 920-921 920-921 870-871 870-871 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,020 1,020 1,565 1,565 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 612 615 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 634 637 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 760 785 1,280-1,285 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 770 795 1,300-1,305 1,330-1,335 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,575 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,670 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm olein 935-940 935-940 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Vanaspati Ghee 990-995 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1,390-1,395 1,420-1,425 Castor oil BSS 1,410-1,415 1,440-1,445 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 17,700-17,800 17,500-17,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed