1. Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and
selling.
2. Cottonseed oil eased further due to poor retail demand.
3. Castor oil declined due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 749-860 741-862 736-854 736-852
(Auction price)
Market delivery 905-910 905-910 855-860 855-860
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 920-921 920-921 870-871 870-871
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,020 1,020 1,565 1,565
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,560 1,560
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 612 615 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 634 637 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 760 785 1,280-1,285 1,310-1,315
Castor oil BSS 770 795 1,300-1,305 1,330-1,335
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,575
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,670 1,670
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250
Palm olein 935-940 935-940
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340
Vanaspati Ghee 990-995 990-995
Castor oil commercial 1,390-1,395 1,420-1,425
Castor oil BSS 1,410-1,415 1,440-1,445
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 17,700-17,800 17,500-17,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed