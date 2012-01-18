* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved down further due to continued selling from refinery units. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 40,000-41,000 versus 30,000-31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 741-870 3,000 736-860 Gondal 4,000 705-833 4,500 690-840 Jasdan 1,000 650-806 1,000 660-798 Jamnagar 2,500 725-824 3,000 720-812 Junagadh 3,500 681-807 4,000 695-800 Keshod 2,000 650-784 2,500 642-795 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 755-870 749-860 741-867 736-854 (auction price) Market delivery 905-910 905-910 855-860 855-860 (traders price) Plant delivery 920-921 920-921 870-871 870-871 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 425 1,050-1,266 1,075-1,254 Sesame (Black) 88 1,251-1,745 1,250-1,750 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 800 670-725 650-750 Rapeseeds 15 580-615 605-625 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,020 1,020 1,565 1,565 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 603 612 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 625 634 1,005-1,010 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 740 760 1,260-1,265 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 750 770 1,280-1,285 1,300-1,305 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil label tin 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm oil 935-940 935-940 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Vanaspati ghee 990-995 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1,370-1,375 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 1,390-1,395 1,410-1,415 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed