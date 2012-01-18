* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil moved down further due to continued selling from refinery
units.
* Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 40,000-41,000 versus 30,000-31,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 4,000 741-870 3,000 736-860
Gondal 4,000 705-833 4,500 690-840
Jasdan 1,000 650-806 1,000 660-798
Jamnagar 2,500 725-824 3,000 720-812
Junagadh 3,500 681-807 4,000 695-800
Keshod 2,000 650-784 2,500 642-795
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 755-870 749-860 741-867 736-854
(auction price)
Market delivery 905-910 905-910 855-860 855-860
(traders price)
Plant delivery 920-921 920-921 870-871 870-871
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 425 1,050-1,266 1,075-1,254
Sesame (Black) 88 1,251-1,745 1,250-1,750
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 800 670-725 650-750
Rapeseeds 15 580-615 605-625
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,020 1,020 1,565 1,565
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,560
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 603 612 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 625 634 1,005-1,010 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 740 760 1,260-1,265 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 750 770 1,280-1,285 1,300-1,305
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645
Groundnut oil label tin 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,670
Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250
Palm oil 935-940 935-940
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340
Vanaspati ghee 990-995 990-995
Castor oil commercial 1,370-1,375 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 1,390-1,395 1,410-1,415
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed