1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil dropped further due to selling pressure from refinery
units.
3. Castor oil declined due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 750-870 749-860 741-860 736-854
(Auction price)
Market delivery 905-910 905-910 855-860 855-860
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 920-921 920-921 870-871 870-871
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,025 1,020 1,570 1,565
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,560 1,560
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 603 612 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 625 634 1,010-1,015 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 740 760 1,260-1,265 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 750 770 1,280-1,285 1,300-1,305
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,645-1,650 1,640-1,645
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,655-1,660 1,650-1,655
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,675-1,680 1,670-1,575
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,670 1,670
Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250
Palm olein 935-940 935-940
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340
Vanaspati Ghee 990-995 990-995
Castor oil commercial 1,370-1,375 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 1,390-1,395 1,410-1,415
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 17,700-17,800 17,700-17,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed