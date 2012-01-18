1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped further due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Castor oil declined due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 750-870 749-860 741-860 736-854 (Auction price) Market delivery 905-910 905-910 855-860 855-860 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 920-921 920-921 870-871 870-871 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,025 1,020 1,570 1,565 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 603 612 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 625 634 1,010-1,015 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 740 760 1,260-1,265 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 750 770 1,280-1,285 1,300-1,305 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,645-1,650 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,655-1,660 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,675-1,680 1,670-1,575 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,670 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm olein 935-940 935-940 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Vanaspati Ghee 990-995 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1,370-1,375 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 1,390-1,395 1,410-1,415 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 17,700-17,800 17,700-17,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed