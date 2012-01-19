* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.
* Mustard oil dropped due to poor retail demand.
* Castor oil declined due to lack of export demand.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 35,000-36,000 versus 40,000-41,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot --,000 ----000 4,000 741-870
Gondal 5,000 718-840 4,000 705-833
Jasdan 1,000 671-805 1,000 650-806
Jamnagar 3,000 700-840 2,500 725-824
Junagadh 4,000 690-805 3,500 681-807
Keshod 2,000 650-780 2,000 650-784
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery ----000 755-870 ----000 741-867
(auction price)
Market delivery 905-910 905-910 855-860 855-860
(traders price)
Plant delivery 920-921 920-921 870-871 870-871
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 480 1,022-1,287 1,050-1,266
Sesame (Black) 40 1,300-1,748 1,251-1,745
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 580 525-0,677 670-0,725
Rapeseeds 18 582-612 580-615
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,040 1,025 1,590 1,570
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,560
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 603 603 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 625 625 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 730 740 1,230-1,235 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 740 750 1,250-1,255 1,280-1,285
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,665-1,670 1,645-1,650
Groundnut oil label tin 1,675-1,680 1,655-1,660
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,695-1,700 1,675-1,680
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,670
Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,225-1,230 1,245-1,250
Palm oil 930-935 935-940
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340
Vanaspati ghee 990-995 990-995
Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,390-1,395
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed