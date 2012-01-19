* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. * Mustard oil dropped due to poor retail demand. * Castor oil declined due to lack of export demand. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 35,000-36,000 versus 40,000-41,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,000 ----000 4,000 741-870 Gondal 5,000 718-840 4,000 705-833 Jasdan 1,000 671-805 1,000 650-806 Jamnagar 3,000 700-840 2,500 725-824 Junagadh 4,000 690-805 3,500 681-807 Keshod 2,000 650-780 2,000 650-784 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery ----000 755-870 ----000 741-867 (auction price) Market delivery 905-910 905-910 855-860 855-860 (traders price) Plant delivery 920-921 920-921 870-871 870-871 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 480 1,022-1,287 1,050-1,266 Sesame (Black) 40 1,300-1,748 1,251-1,745 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 580 525-0,677 670-0,725 Rapeseeds 18 582-612 580-615 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,040 1,025 1,590 1,570 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 603 603 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 625 625 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 730 740 1,230-1,235 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 740 750 1,250-1,255 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,665-1,670 1,645-1,650 Groundnut oil label tin 1,675-1,680 1,655-1,660 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,695-1,700 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,225-1,230 1,245-1,250 Palm oil 930-935 935-940 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Vanaspati ghee 990-995 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,390-1,395 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed