*Groundnut oil prices moved up due to short supply. *Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. *Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply. *Castor oil declined due to restricted demand from exporters. *Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery ----000 750-870 ----000 741-860 (Auction price) Market delivery 905-910 905-910 855-860 855-860 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 920-921 920-921 870-871 870-871 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,045 1,025 1,600 1,570 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,590 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 605 603 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 627 625 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 725 740 1,230-1,235 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 735 750 1,250-1,255 1,280-1,285 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,675-1,680 1,645-1,650 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,685-1,690 1,655-1,660 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,705-1,710 1,675-1,580 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,700 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,225-1,230 1,245-1,250 Palm olein 930-935 935-940 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Vanaspati Ghee 990-995 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,390-1,395 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 17,700-17,800 17,700-17,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed