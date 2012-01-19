*Groundnut oil prices moved up due to short supply.
*Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
*Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
*Castor oil declined due to restricted demand from exporters.
*Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery ----000 750-870 ----000 741-860
(Auction price)
Market delivery 905-910 905-910 855-860 855-860
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 920-921 920-921 870-871 870-871
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,045 1,025 1,600 1,570
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,590 1,560
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 605 603 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 627 625 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 725 740 1,230-1,235 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 735 750 1,250-1,255 1,280-1,285
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,675-1,680 1,645-1,650
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,685-1,690 1,655-1,660
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,705-1,710 1,675-1,580
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,700 1,670
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,225-1,230 1,245-1,250
Palm olein 930-935 935-940
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340
Vanaspati Ghee 990-995 990-995
Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,390-1,395
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 17,700-17,800 17,700-17,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed