* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 29,000-30,000 versus 35,000-36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 5,500 740-865 4,000 741-870 Gondal 5,000 710-854 5,000 718-840 Jasdan 1,000 665-810 1,000 671-805 Jamnagar 2,500 740-825 3,000 700-840 Junagadh 3,000 700-800 4,000 690-805 Keshod 2,000 670-777 2,000 650-780 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 745-865 755-870 740-857 741-867 (auction price) Market delivery 905-910 905-910 855-860 855-860 (traders price) Plant delivery 920-921 920-921 870-871 870-871 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,100 1,050-1,270 1,022-1,287 Sesame (Black) 50 1,100-1,800 1,300-1,748 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 620 552-709 525-677 Rapeseeds 10 525-625 582-612 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,050 1,045 1,605 1,600 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 612 605 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 634 627 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 725 725 1,200-1,205 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 735 735 1,220-1,225 1,250-1,255 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,680-1,685 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil label tin 1,690-1,695 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,710-1,715 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Palm oil 930-935 930-935 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,335-1,340 1,33-1,340 Vanaspati ghee 990-995 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,360-1,365 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed