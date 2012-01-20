India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 29,000-30,000 versus 35,000-36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 5,500 740-865 4,000 741-870 Gondal 5,000 710-854 5,000 718-840 Jasdan 1,000 665-810 1,000 671-805 Jamnagar 2,500 740-825 3,000 700-840 Junagadh 3,000 700-800 4,000 690-805 Keshod 2,000 670-777 2,000 650-780 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 745-865 755-870 740-857 741-867 (auction price) Market delivery 905-910 905-910 855-860 855-860 (traders price) Plant delivery 920-921 920-921 870-871 870-871 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,100 1,050-1,270 1,022-1,287 Sesame (Black) 50 1,100-1,800 1,300-1,748 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 620 552-709 525-677 Rapeseeds 10 525-625 582-612 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,050 1,045 1,605 1,600 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 612 605 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 634 627 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 725 725 1,200-1,205 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 735 735 1,220-1,225 1,250-1,255 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,680-1,685 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil label tin 1,690-1,695 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,710-1,715 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Palm oil 930-935 930-935 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,335-1,340 1,33-1,340 Vanaspati ghee 990-995 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,360-1,365 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: