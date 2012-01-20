* Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand. * Castor oil dropped further due to low demand from exporters. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 745-865 750-870 740-857 741-860 (Auction price) Market delivery 905-910 905-910 855-860 855-860 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 920-921 920-921 870-871 870-871 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,060 1,045 1,622 1,600 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,620 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 610 605 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 632 627 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 725 725 1,200-1,205 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 735 735 1,220-1,225 1,250-1,255 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,705-1,710 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,715-1,720 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,735-1,740 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,740 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Palm olein 930-935 930-935 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Vanaspati Ghee 990-995 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,360-1,365 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 17,800-17,900 17,700-17,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed