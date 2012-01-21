GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks shake off U.S. tech slump, loonie jumps on rate hike prospect
* Asia ex-Japan up 0.1 pct; Nikkei slips as yen retains gains
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Mustard oil dropped due to poor retail demand. * Cottonseed oil eased due to sufficient supply. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 26,000-27,000 versus 29,000-30,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,000 ----000 5,500 740-865 Gondal --,000 ----000 5,000 710-854 Jasdan 000 ----000 1,000 665-810 Jamnagar 4,000 760-824 2,500 740-825 Junagadh 5,000 715-818 3,000 700-800 Keshod 3,000 675-780 2,000 670-777 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery ----000 745-865 ----000 740-857 (auction price) Market delivery 905-910 905-910 855-860 855-860 (traders price) Plant delivery 920-921 920-921 870-871 870-871 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0 0 1,050-1,270 Sesame (Black) --- 0 1,100-1,800 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0 0 552-709 Rapeseeds --- ---- 525-625 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,060 1,060 1,622 1,622 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,620 1,620 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 609 610 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 631 632 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 725 725 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 735 735 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,705-1,710 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil label tin 1,715-1,720 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,735-1,740 1,735-1,740 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,740 1,740 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,215-1,220 1,225-1,230 Palm oil 930-935 930-935 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Vanaspati ghee 990-995 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* Asia ex-Japan up 0.1 pct; Nikkei slips as yen retains gains
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.