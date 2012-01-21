* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Mustard oil dropped due to poor retail demand. * Cottonseed oil eased due to sufficient supply. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 26,000-27,000 versus 29,000-30,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,000 ----000 5,500 740-865 Gondal --,000 ----000 5,000 710-854 Jasdan 000 ----000 1,000 665-810 Jamnagar 4,000 760-824 2,500 740-825 Junagadh 5,000 715-818 3,000 700-800 Keshod 3,000 675-780 2,000 670-777 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery ----000 745-865 ----000 740-857 (auction price) Market delivery 905-910 905-910 855-860 855-860 (traders price) Plant delivery 920-921 920-921 870-871 870-871 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0 0 1,050-1,270 Sesame (Black) --- 0 1,100-1,800 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0 0 552-709 Rapeseeds --- ---- 525-625 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,060 1,060 1,622 1,622 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,620 1,620 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 609 610 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 631 632 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 725 725 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 735 735 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,705-1,710 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil label tin 1,715-1,720 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,735-1,740 1,735-1,740 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,740 1,740 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,215-1,220 1,225-1,230 Palm oil 930-935 930-935 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Vanaspati ghee 990-995 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed