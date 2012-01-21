GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks shake off U.S. tech slump, loonie jumps on rate hike prospect
* Asia ex-Japan up 0.1 pct; Nikkei slips as yen retains gains
*Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. *Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. *Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery ----000 745-865 ----000 740-857 (Auction price) Market delivery 905-910 905-910 855-860 855-860 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 920-921 920-921 870-871 870-871 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,065 1,060 1,630 1,622 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,630 1,620 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 608 610 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 630 632 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 735 725 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 745 735 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,710-1,715 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,720-1,725 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,740-1,745 1,735-1,740 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,750 1,740 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,215-1,220 1,225-1,230 Palm olein 930-935 930-935 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Vanaspati Ghee 990-995 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 17,800-17,900 17,800-17,900 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.