*Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. *Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. *Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery ----000 745-865 ----000 740-857 (Auction price) Market delivery 905-910 905-910 855-860 855-860 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 920-921 920-921 870-871 870-871 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,065 1,060 1,630 1,622 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,630 1,620 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 608 610 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 630 632 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 735 725 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 745 735 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,710-1,715 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,720-1,725 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,740-1,745 1,735-1,740 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,750 1,740 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,215-1,220 1,225-1,230 Palm olein 930-935 930-935 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Vanaspati Ghee 990-995 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 17,800-17,900 17,800-17,900 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed